Judge asks Hess to amend contract lawsuit against Schlumberger

A Texas federal judge has given Hess Corp an opportunity to amend a $115 million lawsuit against oilfield services company Schlumberger Technology Corp over faulty safety valves.

U.S. District Judge Simeon Lake in Houston on Friday gave the New York-based petrochemical company until Feb. 15 to show that its breach of contract allegations, which stem from its development of the Tubular Bells oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, are not actually untimely claims under an expired warranty.

