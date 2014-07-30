FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess Corp plans IPO for Bakken pipeline and storage assets
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hess Corp plans IPO for Bakken pipeline and storage assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp said it plans to form a publicly-traded master limited partnership comprising its pipeline and storage assets in North Dakota’s Bakken oil shale field.

Hess said it expects the partnership to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects to launch an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

