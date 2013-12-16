FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess sees lower Q4 earnings, as oil and gas production dips
December 16, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Hess sees lower Q4 earnings, as oil and gas production dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hess Corp said fourth quarter profit will be lower on a sequential basis due to a drop in oil prices and output will be lower than it had previously forecast.

Hess said the average price it received for its crude oil fell to $98.65 per barrel in the first two months of the fourth quarter, down from $104.95 in the third quarter.

The U.S. oil and natural gas company also said it now expects fourth-quarter production to average 310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), down 3 percent from its prior forecast. The decrease reflects an asset sale, Hess said.

Shares of Hess rose 13 cents to $79.08 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

