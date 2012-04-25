Hess NJ refinery to add $45 mln in smog controls

April 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp has agreed to pay an $850,000 civil penalty and spend more than $45 million on new pollution controls to resolve Clean Air Act violations at its refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The controls will cut nitrogen oxide emissions and other air pollution, and the Department of Justice said it was the 31st such agreement with refineries across the United States.

The state of New Jersey actively participated in the settlement with Hess and will receive half of the civil penalty, the U.S. government said in a statement.