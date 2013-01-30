FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess CEO says would carefully consider breakup proposal
January 30, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Hess CEO says would carefully consider breakup proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hess Corp Chief Executive John Hess told analysts on Wednesday that there were “no sacred cows” in the boardroom, and Hess would carefully consider an activist investor’s push to break up the company.

“There are no sacred cows in the business, no sacred cows in the boardroom,” Hess said. He also said the company is “happy to discuss” shareholder ideas, but Hess would respond to hedge fund Elliott Management’s proposal at a later date.

“We are looking carefully at them,” Hess said of those plans.

