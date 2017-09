April 30 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profit, against results one year ago that were boosted by a gain from the sale of some properties.

The company, a major operator in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, posted net income of $386 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $1.28 billion, or $3.72 per share, in the year-ago period.