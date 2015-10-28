FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil producer Hess posts fourth straight quarterly loss
#Market News
October 28, 2015

Oil producer Hess posts fourth straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oil producer Hess Corp reported a net loss for the fourth quarter in a row, hurt by a 60 percent slump in crude prices over the past year.

Net loss attributable to Hess was $279 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $1.01 billion, or $3.31 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s production jumped nearly 20 percent to 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

