Oil producer Hess reports bigger quarterly loss

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss amid lower oil prices that have eroded oil producers’ profits.

Net loss attributable to Hess widened to $509 million, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $389 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas production inched slightly lower to 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 355,000 boepd.

Revenue fell about 40 percent to $993 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)