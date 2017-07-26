FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess posts bigger loss in second quarter as costs rise
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 43 minutes ago

Hess posts bigger loss in second quarter as costs rise

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger loss in the second quarter due to higher costs.

Net loss attributable to the company was $449 million, or $1.46 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $392 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.23 billion from $1.27 billion.

Hess said its corporate and interest expenses rose to $111 million in the reported quarter from $75 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

