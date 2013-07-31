FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess profit more than doubles on higher oil, gas prices
July 31, 2013

Hess profit more than doubles on higher oil, gas prices

July 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp said its quarterly profit more than doubled as oil and gas prices rose.

Net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $4.16 per share, in the second quarter from $549 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Hess said on Tuesday that British utility Centrica Plc would buy its energy marketing unit for about $1.03 billion.

The company said in March that it would sell its retail gasoline and its marketing and trading businesses after activist investor Elliott Management began a campaign in January to break up the company.

