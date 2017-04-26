FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Hess reports smaller quarterly loss on higher crude prices
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 4 months ago

Hess reports smaller quarterly loss on higher crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by an uptick in crude prices and lower operating costs.

The net loss attributable to Hess narrowed to $324 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $509 million, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding production from Libya, net production was 307,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, lower than 350,000 boepd a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

