Insolvent German firm Hess in talks to find a buyer
March 12, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Insolvent German firm Hess in talks to find a buyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Insolvent German street light maker Hess is holding talks with potential investors with a view to finding a buyer for the scandal-hit company soon.

Hess said on Tuesday it had received expressions of interest from several strategic and financial investors, whom it did not name, and that it had held talks with several of them.

The firm, whose search for a buyer is being led by consultancy Ebner Stolz, said it aimed to be sold as a whole if possible.

Hess’s insolvency filing in February came just months after its stock market debut.

The filing followed the launch of an investigation into suspected fraud which scuppered Hess’s chances of raising urgently-needed funds. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

