June 15, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Hess storage facility in North Dakota leaks 32,000 gallons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(State regulator corrects composition of leaked liquid)

June 15 (Reuters) - A storage facility in North Dakota owned by Hess Corp leaked about 32,000 gallons of saltwater on Tuesday, though the liquid has been recovered on site, state regulators said.

A transfer pump at a tank battery in Mountrail County, in the state’s northwest corner, failed, causing storage tanks to overflow, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR).

A state inspector has been sent to the scene to monitor remediation, DMR said.

Hess was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

