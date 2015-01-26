FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hess cuts budget by 16 percent, keeps most spending in Bakken
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hess cuts budget by 16 percent, keeps most spending in Bakken

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details of budget, stock)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp cut its capital budget by 16 percent on Monday, saying it has balanced concerns about slipping crude prices with growth projects in places like North Dakota crucial to the company’s future.

The oil industry is grappling with a more-than 60 percent drop in crude oil prices since last June amidst global oversupply concerns, with many producers opting to sharply reduce spending and hope for a price rebound.

In that context, the decision by Hess to only cut 16 percent of its budget was a far-less dramatic step than peers. Continental Resources Inc, for instance, slashed its 2015 budget by nearly 50 percent.

Hess, which operates in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Denmark and Norway, among other places, plans to spend $4.7 billion this year.

The single-largest expenditure for the company’s capital budget this year will again be in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation, considered one of the largest oil reserves in the world.

Hess, already the state’s third-largest oil producer, will spend $1.8 billion there this year, down from last year’s $2.2 billion. Executives plans to open 210 North Dakota wells this year compared with last year’s 238.

Hess holds most of its North Dakota acreage by production, an industry designation that means it’s not required to drill new wells to hold leases with landowners. Given that, the company can afford to wait out low oil prices.

“Hess has some of the best acreage in the Bakken, and we will continue to drill in the core of the play which offers the most attractive returns,” Hess President Greg Hill said in a statement.

New York-based Hess also plans to drill new wells in Ohio’s Utica shale formation, as well as offshore wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Norway, Guyana, Malaysia and Thailand.

Hess said it plans to finish drilling in the oil-rich Kurdistan region of Iraq as well.

Shares of Hess have lost 28 percent of their value in the past six months, closing Monday at $71.65 per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.