Hess quarterly net income more than doubles on asset sales
October 29, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Hess quarterly net income more than doubles on asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly net income more than doubled due in part to gains from recent asset sales and a production jump in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation.

The company posted net income of $1 billion, or $3.31 per share, compared with $420 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago period.

Oil production jumped to an average of 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 310,000 boe/d in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by W Simon)

