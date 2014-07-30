FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess quarterly profit drops 35 percent
July 30, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Hess quarterly profit drops 35 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Hess Corp, which produces oil in North Dakota, Iraq and Ghana, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell 35 percent after it sold off operations to focus on core exploration and production projects.

Hess posted net income of $931 million, or $2.96 per share, compared with $1.43 billion, or $4.16 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company’s production dipped to 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 341,000 boe/d in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul

