Hess Corp profit soars on Libya, Bakken output
November 2, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Hess Corp profit soars on Libya, Bakken output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hess Corp’s third-quarter profit nearly doubled as production from the Bakken oil field rose and the company resumed operations in Libya.

Hess shares rose 4 percent before the bell.

Third quarter oil and gas production rose 17 percent to 402,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Production from the Bakken nearly doubled to 62,000 boe/d, while the Waha concessions in Libya added 23,000 boe/d to output.

There was no production in Libya in the same period last year due to civil unrest in the country.

Net income attributable to Hess rose to $557 million, or $1.64 per share, from $298 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $9.19 billion.

Hess shares, which have fallen 7 percent this year, closed at $52.65 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

