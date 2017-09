Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hesse Newman Capital AG :

* 9-month revenues amounted to 2.3 million euros (previous year: 4.8 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT was -1.9 million euros (previous year: -3.0 million euros)

* Says 9-month net profit amounted to -2.1 million euros (previous year: -7.3 million euros)

* Sees FY 2014 revenues of nearly 3 million euros and net result of around -3 million euros