Austria's Heta closes sale of Balkan network to Advent, EBRD
July 17, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Heta closes sale of Balkan network to Advent, EBRD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 17 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution has closed the sale of its Balkan network to U.S. private equity firm Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Heta said on Friday.

Heta said earlier this month that the deal was all but completed and the final closing would conclude once the European Central Bank and Austria’s financial watchdog FMA approved a banking licence extension request for Advent. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
