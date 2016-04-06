German insurers ready to talk timetable for Heta bond repayment

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurers are willing to talk about the timetable for debt repayment by Austrian “bad bank” Heta but still demand payment in full, industry body GDV said on Wednesday.

GDV President Alexander Erdland said the insurance body, which represents 11 insurers holding 820 million euros ($930 million) in Heta bonds guaranteed by the Austrian province of Carinthia, had offered negotiations but had not had a response.