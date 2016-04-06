FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German insurers ready to talk timetable for Heta bond repayment
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 6, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

German insurers ready to talk timetable for Heta bond repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurers are willing to talk about the timetable for debt repayment by Austrian “bad bank” Heta but still demand payment in full, industry body GDV said on Wednesday.

GDV President Alexander Erdland said the insurance body, which represents 11 insurers holding 820 million euros ($930 million) in Heta bonds guaranteed by the Austrian province of Carinthia, had offered negotiations but had not had a response.

$1 = 0.8813 euros Reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Ludwig Burger

