FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German insurers say open to talks on pace of Heta bond repayments
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 6, 2016 / 12:02 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-German insurers say open to talks on pace of Heta bond repayments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* GDV still demanding 100 percent repayment of debt

* GDV offered talks on repayment but has had no reply

* GDV represents 11 insurers holding 820 mln eur of bonds (Adds quotes, context)

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurers are willing to discuss timings for the repayment of debt owed by failed Austrian regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria but still want payment in full, industry body GDV said on Wednesday.

Other creditors have also said they are open to negotiations with the province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and “bad bank” Heta was formed to wind it down.

The province had offered to buy back Heta bonds with a nominal value of 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) at a discount, saying it would face insolvency if it was forced to pay the full amount, but creditors rejected the proposal.

GDV President Alexander Erdland said the insurance body, which represents 11 insurers holding 820 million euros in Heta bonds, had offered negotiations but had not had a response.

“What we could talk about is the possible timetable for fulfilling these claims,” Erdland told a news conference.

“We see Carinthia as able to pay but unwilling to pay,” he said, adding that failure to reach an agreement would result in a massive legal battle. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.