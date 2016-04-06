UPDATE 1-German insurers say open to talks on pace of Heta bond repayments

* GDV still demanding 100 percent repayment of debt

* GDV offered talks on repayment but has had no reply

* GDV represents 11 insurers holding 820 mln eur of bonds (Adds quotes, context)

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurers are willing to discuss timings for the repayment of debt owed by failed Austrian regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria but still want payment in full, industry body GDV said on Wednesday.

Other creditors have also said they are open to negotiations with the province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and “bad bank” Heta was formed to wind it down.

The province had offered to buy back Heta bonds with a nominal value of 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) at a discount, saying it would face insolvency if it was forced to pay the full amount, but creditors rejected the proposal.

GDV President Alexander Erdland said the insurance body, which represents 11 insurers holding 820 million euros in Heta bonds, had offered negotiations but had not had a response.

“What we could talk about is the possible timetable for fulfilling these claims,” Erdland told a news conference.

“We see Carinthia as able to pay but unwilling to pay,” he said, adding that failure to reach an agreement would result in a massive legal battle. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)