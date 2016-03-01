FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Schelling unveils sweetener in Heta dispute
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Austria's Schelling unveils sweetener in Heta dispute

Jonathan Gould

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday moved to break a deadlock with creditors over an offer to buy back bonds of Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution.

Speaking at a financial conference dinner, Schelling suggested creditors who accept the current offer, in which Heta bonds would be bought back for 75 percent of their nominal value, could re-invest the proceeds in an Austrian government zero coupon bond with a maturity of 18 years.

The current Heta bond repurchase offer, which runs until March 11, is opposed by many creditors, who want full repayment.

Schelling’s proposal would grant creditors 100 percent repayment with a delay of 18 years. (Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.