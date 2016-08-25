FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Austria's bad bank Heta says wind-down of assets progressing well
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Austria's bad bank Heta says wind-down of assets progressing well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution said it made good progress in selling assets in the first half 2016 and confirmed its target of winding down 80 percent of the property, machines and bad loans it still owns until the end of 2018.

The state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria said on Thursday its balance sheet decreased 0.4 billion euros ($451 million) to 9.2 billion euros as of end June, measured by Austrian accounting standards.

Profit after tax was 7.5 billion euros for the six months through June. A big haircut imposed by Austria's financial markets regulator FMA in April boosted results.

The FMA cut the nominal value of Heta's senior bonds by more than half, which positively contributed to the result with 7.15 billion euros, Heta said. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.