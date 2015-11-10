Austria to sign 1.2 bln euro Heta deal with Bavaria on Wednesday

VIENNA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austria will sign a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 bln) final agreement with the German state of Bavaria on Wednesday to settle their dispute over Austrian “bad bank” Heta, Austria’s Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

BayernLB, 75 percent owned by Bavaria, bought a majority in what was then Hypo Alpe Adria for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, only to have it nationalised by Austria two years later after a Balkan expansion spree went awry.

Heta is winding down the assets of now defunct Hypo, whose failure sparked multiple lawsuits in Germany and Austria with claims and counter-claims adding up to about 16 billion euros.

According to the statement, Bavaria’s Finance Minister Markus Soeder will meet his Austrian counterpart Hans Joerg Schelling in Vienna to sign the final settlement, for a sum equivalent to 45 percent of Bavaria’s claims against Heta.

Last month, Austria’s parliament passed a bill paving the way for the government to settle with the creditors of the defunct Hypo Alpe Adria and remove a millstone from the country’s public finances.

Aside from the settlement with Bavaria, Austria is preparing an offer to Heta creditors for debt covered by 11 billion euros in guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

The size of the offer that will be made to creditors, based on the sale of Heta’s assets and a contribution from Carinthia, has yet to be announced. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Susan Fenton)