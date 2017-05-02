(Adds FMA comment, detail)
VIENNA May 2 Austria's Financial Market
Authority has increased its forecast of how much will be earned
from the sale of assets in its wind-down of "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution to 8.6 billion euros ($9.4 billion).
Tuesday's estimate of a 2.6 billion euro increase, from a
previous forecast of 6.0 billion euros, is a boon to the
Austrian state, which loaned the southern province of Carinthia
the money for a buyback of Heta bonds last year, lifting the
threat of bankruptcy hanging over the province.
The revision was largely due to better-than-expected
proceeds so far from the sale of Heta's assets, the FMA said,
confirming Heta's own recent optimistic comments.
Carinthia guaranteed the face value of bonds issued by Hypo
Alpe Adria before its collapse, with Heta formed to wind it
down. Since Carinthia said it could not afford to honour the 11
billion euros in guarantees, it bought back the bonds at a
discount after a long standoff with creditors.
For Austria, 2.6 billion euros is roughly 0.7 percent of
last year's gross domestic product. And the FMA said an initial
payment of around 4 billion euros should soon be made to Heta
creditors, by far the biggest of which is now Carinthia.
"We expect from the current standpoint that roughly half of
what is on the account can be paid out ... over the summer," FMA
co-chief Klaus Kumpfmueller told reporters, referring to Heta's
cash reserves of 8.1 billion euros as of April.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and
Alexander Smith)