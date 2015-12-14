FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carinthia says federal Heta loan is favourable, but not done yet
#Intel
December 14, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Carinthia says federal Heta loan is favourable, but not done yet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austrian province Carinthia said on Monday it was still in talks over the terms of a federal loan to help it reach a settlement with creditors of “bad bank” Heta, after a newspaper reported Carinthia had secured important concessions from the government.

Vienna has offered a loan of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to Carinthia via the federal debt agency, which together with the proceeds from winding down Heta’s assets will form the basis of an offer to creditors.

Under such an offer, Carinthia, the home province of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria which became Heta, would try to buy back debt from creditors at a discount to avoid lengthy court battles.

Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion euros, has guaranteed around 11 billion euros in such debt and has been practically shut out of debt markets over the Hypo scandal.

“(The sum of 1.2 billion euros) could only be reached through especially favourable credit conditions granted by the federal government,” Carinthia’s finance chief Gaby Schaunig told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“The details of the conditions are an issue for the contracting parties (federal government and Carinthia). These contracts are not finished yet.”

Austrian newspaper Der Standard cited a document drawn up by Carinthia and Vienna saying the province was planning to offer creditors around 7 billion euros to buy back the debt covered by the province’s guarantees.

Der Standard said Carinthia could pay back the federal loan with the same low interest rates Austria pays on its debt and interest payments on 400 million euros of the loan would be suspended and could be cancelled outright under certain conditions.

In addition, the Austrian federal government would commit itself to making provisions for settlement payments to creditors who turn down Carinthia’s offer, according to Der Standard.

Austria passed a law in October saying the offer is binding if creditors holding two-thirds of the debt accept it.

$1 = 0.9124 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
