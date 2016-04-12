FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors want Heta bond buyback at above 90 pct - sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Creditors want Heta bond buyback at above 90 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 12 (Reuters) - Any new buyback deal for bonds of Austrian “bad bank” Heta worth around 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion), the bulk of which held by German groups, must see creditors being paid at least 90 percent of the bonds’ face value, creditors said on Tuesday.

“There is no point in negotiating about anything under 90 percent. A settlement based on 90 percent would not work because you would probably not get a majority at that level,” said Urs Faehndrich of the Teutonia creditor group representing around 250 million euros in Heta bonds.

Another source close to Heta creditors confirmed that any settlement would need to be above 90 percent to get enough creditors on board.

$1 = 0.8737 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.