Group of Heta creditors offers to restructure its claims
November 18, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Group of Heta creditors offers to restructure its claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A group of creditors of Austrian “bad bank” Heta said on Wednesday it was prepared to restructure its claims against the province of Carinthia, which has guaranteed billions of euros of Heta debt and is preparing an offer to creditors.

“The Ad Hoc group is prepared to restructure its guarantee deficiency claims in a debtor-friendly structure,” Leo Plank, a spokesman for the group, which includes Germany’s Commerzbank and represents more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in claims against Heta, said in a statement.

“Carinthia says it can only contribute around 800 million euros (to a fund from which creditors will be paid),” the group said, adding that the province was able to pay “substantially more” than that amount. ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

