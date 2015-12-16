FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heta creditors say have formed blocking minority on buyback
December 16, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Heta creditors say have formed blocking minority on buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Creditors of Austrian “bad bank” Heta have reached an agreement to form a blocking minority against any offer to buy back their bonds for less than their full value guaranteed by the province of Carinthia, they said on Wednesday.

The creditors, who said they represented more than 5 billion euros ($5.46 billion) in claims, said in a statement they “have reached agreement not to accept any transaction ... which would result in a recovery below par”.

Carinthia is preparing an offer to buy back Heta bonds at a discount to the 11 billion euros in guarantees it made for them. A recent Austrian law states creditors representing two thirds of that total must accept the offer for it to be binding. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Shadia Nasralla)

