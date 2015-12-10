FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heta Ad Hoc creditor group makes counter-proposal
December 10, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Heta Ad Hoc creditor group makes counter-proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Ad Hoc group of creditors of Austrian “bad bank” Heta made a proposal on Thursday to Heta’s home province of Carinthia, pre-empting an expected offer by Carinthia to buy back Heta bonds from creditors at a discount.

The Ad Hoc group, which has said it represents 2.5 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in claims and includes Germany’s Commerzbank, said in a presentation sent by email that it was willing to restructure its claims, although it did not immediately provide details.

The proposal includes “sovereign protection” for creditors against any shortfall in the amount recovered from Heta’s assets and stretching out the repayment schedule for Carinthia, which has guaranteed the debt of failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria, the failed bank from which Heta was formed. ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

