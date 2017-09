VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Bank and Bank Austria, part of Italy’s UniCredit, said on Thursday they have no exposure to the debt of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta.

Austria’s financial watchdog has decided to wind down the “bad bank” managing Hypo’s remaining assets and suspend debt repayments until May 2016. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)