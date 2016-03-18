FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finance watchdog asks Frankfurt court to suspend Heta case
March 18, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Austrian finance watchdog asks Frankfurt court to suspend Heta case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s FMA financial watchdog has asked a regional Frankfurt court to suspend proceedings in a case brought against a debt repayment moratorium placed on Austrian “bad bank” Heta by German counterpart FMS.

The court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday.

Heta’s chief executive has said that a ruling in favour of FMS’s demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros ($225.5 million) plus interest could prompt further claims from German creditors and trigge4r Heta’s insolvency. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)

