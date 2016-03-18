UPDATE 2-German court delays ruling on Austrian Heta case

* Court says trial to resume on June 9

* Move averts Heta insolvency for now

* Austrian watchdog FMA had requested suspension (Recasts, adds lawyer comment, further details)

By Alexander Hübner and Shadia Nasralla

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - A German court has delayed a ruling in a case seeking to end a debt repayment moratorium for Austrian “bad bank” Heta, staving off the threat of immediate insolvency for Heta.

A regional court in Frankfurt said on Friday the trial would resume on June 9, following a request by Austria’s FMA financial watchdog to suspend the trial. FMS, a German equivalent of Heta, had brought the legal challenge to seek to speed up payment.

Heta’s chief executive had said a ruling in favour of FMS’s demand for the repayment of bonds worth 200 million euros ($225.5 million) plus interest could prompt further claims from German creditors and trigger Heta’s insolvency.

The new trial date means any decision will come only after the moratorium on bond repayments runs out at the end of May.

By then, the FMA, which is organising the wind-down of Heta’s assets, plans to announce its “haircut” -- the loss that will be imposed on creditors relative to their bonds’ face value.

“This goes in the right direction,” Heta lawyer Stefan Ruetzel said after the court’s decision, adding Germany should respect the moratorium under European law.

There are 10 other lawsuits pending, in which creditors in Germany are seeking a total 2.2 billion euros from Heta, but in only one of them are proceedings scheduled for May, a representative of Heta said.

Austria also asked the Frankfurt court to prevent FMS and other German creditors from being able to force Heta to pay down its debt immediately should they win in the initial case, according to a spokesman for the FMA.

In addition, the FMA asked the court to transfer the decision straight to the European Court of Justice, as both sides would keep appealing any decision in lower courts anyway, the spokesman added.

Heta’s outstanding bonds worth around 11 billion euros, most of which held by German insurers and banks, are guaranteed by the Austrian province of Carinthia -- home to the failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria from which Heta was formed.

Carinthia with its annual budget of 2.2 billion euros said it would face insolvency itself if it had to honour the guarantees. However, it failed this week to convince creditors to sell their Heta debt at a discount, leaving the door open to lengthy court battles. ($1 = 0.8868 euros)