FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's FMA imposes big haircut, long wait on Heta creditors
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2016 / 2:20 PM / in a year

Austria's FMA imposes big haircut, long wait on Heta creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Austrian financial markets regulator FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution, will impose a provisional loss of 54 percent on creditors compared with their senior bonds’ face value, it said on Sunday.

The bail-in, or haircut, is based on the amount the FMA expects will be recovered from the sale of Heta’s assets by 2020. It had said the estimate would be conservative to ensure that, if it is wide of the mark, there is extra revenue to be shared out.

The FMA said it was extending bonds’ maturities to Dec. 31, 2023 and cancelling all interest payments with effect from March 1 of last year. The wind-down should be complete by 2020 but repayments are unlikely to be completed until end-2023, it said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.