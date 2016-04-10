Austria's FMA imposes big haircut, long wait on Heta creditors

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Austrian financial markets regulator FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution, will impose a provisional loss of 54 percent on creditors compared with their senior bonds’ face value, it said on Sunday.

The bail-in, or haircut, is based on the amount the FMA expects will be recovered from the sale of Heta’s assets by 2020. It had said the estimate would be conservative to ensure that, if it is wide of the mark, there is extra revenue to be shared out.

The FMA said it was extending bonds’ maturities to Dec. 31, 2023 and cancelling all interest payments with effect from March 1 of last year. The wind-down should be complete by 2020 but repayments are unlikely to be completed until end-2023, it said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)