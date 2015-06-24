Italian arm of Austria's failed Hypo bank to get 300 mln euro boost

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Italian business of failed Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria will get a short-term injection of 300 million euros ($335 million) to help wind it down in an orderly fashion and avoid a potentially more costly insolvency, sources said.

The Austrian government will provide 200 million euros to the Italian HBI bank, which is based in the northern city of Udine, and the Heta “bad bank” vehicle will supply the remainder, according to the two sources familiar with the matter.

Heta, set up to wind down Hypo Alpe Adria, this month reported it had a 7 billion euro capital gap for 2014 and had set aside up to 1.2 billion euros for HBI should it in turn need to be wound down by the Italian regulator.

Heta had sold HBI to the Austria state, but still held guarantees for the bank, which had struggled with its low capital buffer.

A Heta spokesman said provisions for HBI would not go beyond 1.2 billion euros. A finance ministry spokeswoman said the 300 million euro injection was not new but rather resulted from past commitments.

The Austrian financial regulator imposed a debt repayment moratorium on Heta in March this year and said it would decide next year about how much it would pay creditors.

A complex web of litigation has grown around Hypo and Heta about its treatment of creditors. ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)