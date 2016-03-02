UPDATE 1-Heta bond buy-back will be close call says Austrian official

(Recasts with bond holder reaction, adds official, context)

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Kirsti Knolle

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - Creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution who have insisted their bonds must be bought back at face value said on Wednesday they will examine an Austrian proposal that would mean more compensation.

Despite repeatedly telling creditors that an offer to buy back the bonds at a 75 percent of their nominal value was non-negotiable, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling put a sweetener on the table on Tuesday.

Schelling said creditors who accept the offer could reinvest the proceeds in 18-year zero coupon government bonds at a 25 percent discount - effectively meaning that investors would get 75 percent of the value of their Heta bonds now and the other 25 percent in 18 years.

With the offer’s March 11 deadline looming and a two-thirds majority required, Schelling’s move appeared to be a last-gasp attempt to sway creditors. Austria has said the province of Carinthia faces insolvency if the buy-back deal fails.

“We have done everything to make the offer more attractive,” an Austrian Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, adding that it was not clear whether it would be enough. “We assume it will be close.”

The province of Carinthia made the initial bond buy-back offer and Schelling has agreed that Austria will lend the province the money with which creditors would be paid.

An umbrella group of creditors that controls more than 5 billion euros of the bonds has threatened to torpedo the deal unless they get repayment in full.

“The creditors have taken note of the offer, will examine it and will react at an appropriate time,” a spokeswoman for the umbrella group said.

Carinthia guaranteed the debt of bank Hypo Alpe Adria before the lender collapsed and “bad bank” Heta was formed to wind it down. It hopes to buy back the bonds at a 25 percent discount to their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($11.7 billion). Most of the bonds are senior bonds.

Schelling said the offer to let creditors buy the zero coupon government bonds at a discount meant they would recover 100 percent of their original investment within 18 years.

People on both sides the stand-off, however, put the present value of that amount at about 82 to 84 percent.

It was also not clear whether Schelling’s offer applied to junior bonds, which make up about 700 million of the total and which Carinthia has offered to repurchase at 70 percent of face value.