Carinthia says open to talks with government on Heta solution

VIENNA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia said on Tuesday it was open for discussions with the federal government to reach a settlement with bondholders of failed regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Carinthia offered to buy back bonds of Hypo - from which “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution was formed - at a discount to the face value that it guaranteed, but creditors rejected it.

It would be clever to reach out to each other to find a solution instead of exploring legal ways, Carinthia’s Governor Peter Kaiser said according to a statement issued by his office.

“We have always expressed our willingness to talk,” Kaiser said in the statement. He added, however, that the province could not afford to increase the offer that had already been turned down. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)