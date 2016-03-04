FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carinthia says it stands by its buyback offer for Heta bonds
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Carinthia says it stands by its buyback offer for Heta bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - Carinthia stands by its buyback offer for Heta Asset Resolution bonds, even after an umbrella group of creditors rejected a sweetened version, a spokeswoman for the province’s finance chief said.

If a two-thirds majority of creditors is not reached and the offer fails, Carinthia is prepared to “go to the highest courts”, the spokeswoman said on Friday.

Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds of lender Hypo Alpe Adria before it collapsed and Heta was formed to wind it down, has offered to buy back those bonds at a discount to their nominal value of roughly 11 billion euros ($12.08 billion).

The offer expires on March 11. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.