Austrian province's bid to buy back 'bad bank' bonds has failed -source
March 11, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Austrian province's bid to buy back 'bad bank' bonds has failed -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - A count of replies shows that the Austrian province of Carinthia’s offer to buy back bonds of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution has failed, a person with knowledge of the matter said late on Friday.

The offer to buy back bonds guaranteed by the province for less than their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12.04 billion) expired at 1600 GMT on Friday. The buyback needed a two-thirds majority to take effect.

“The offer has been declined,” the person with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity. ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese)

