Major group of Heta creditors says rejects bond buyback offer

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A group of creditors that says it controls more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in Austrian “bad bank” Heta’s bonds said on Thursday it rejected the province of Carinthia’s buyback offer.

“The group ... is contractually obligated only to accept a tender offer which pays its claims in full,” the creditors -- among them Commerzbank, Pimco and Dexia Kommunalbank -- said in a statement.

Carinthia has offered to buy back bonds of Heta, the wind-down vehicle for former lender Hypo Alpe Adria, at a discount to their nominal value of 11 billion euros that it guaranteed. For the offer to succeed, a two-third majority is required. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)