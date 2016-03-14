FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Heta creditors have filed lawsuit in Carinthia
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Some Heta creditors have filed lawsuit in Carinthia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - Several creditors of “bad bank” Heta on Monday filed a lawsuit in Carinthia, the Austrian province which holds guarantees for Heta bonds which it unsuccessfully tried to buy back at a discount, an umbrella group of creditors said.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella group declined to say who had filed the lawsuit and what kind of legal complaint it was.

“Several investors and members of the Ad-Hoc group (of Heta creditors) today filed a lawsuit, which aims at getting Carinthia to honour its commitments, at the provincial court in Klagenfurt,” the umbrella group said in a statement. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.