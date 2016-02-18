Umbrella group of Heta creditors still rejects buyback -APA

VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An umbrella group of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution’s creditors continues to reject an offer by the Austrian province of Carinthia to buy back Heta bonds for less than their nominal value, news agency APA quoted a spokesman as saying.

“The offer will fail,” Friedrich Munsberg, a spokesman for the umbrella group, which includes the Par Investors Pool and the Ad Hoc Group and says it controls enough Heta bonds to block the buyback offer, told APA on Thursday.

“We will not accept it. It will definitely fail,” he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)