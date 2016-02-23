FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finance minister to meet Heta creditors this week
February 23, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian finance minister to meet Heta creditors this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will hold a meeting this week with creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution to inform them of the terms of a bond buyback offer by the province of Carinthia, he said on Tuesday.

“There will be an informational discussion at which I will report on how the offer is structured and what the alternatives are if the offer is not accepted,” Schelling told reporters before a weekly cabinet meeting.

“It is, however, not a discussion at which anything will be negotiated,” said Schelling, who has agreed to lend Carinthia the money for the discounted buyback offer and who has said the terms of the offer are non-negotiable. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

