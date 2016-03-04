FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umbrella group of Heta creditors rejects sweetened buyback offer
March 4, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Umbrella group of Heta creditors rejects sweetened buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - An umbrella group of Heta Asset Resolution’s creditors said on Friday it rejected the Austrian province of Carinthia’s offer to buy back Heta bonds at a discount, despite a late sweetener by the Austrian government.

“The tender offer and the additional offer is still not acceptable for the creditors,” said a statement by the umbrella group, which controls roughly half the bonds Carinthia has offered to buy back, enough to block a deal.

“The tender offer will fail,” the statement said, adding that creditors were still available for talks with Carinthia and the Austrian government. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

