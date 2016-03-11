FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Umbrella group of Heta creditors says didn't accept buyback offer
March 11, 2016

Umbrella group of Heta creditors says didn't accept buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - An umbrella group of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution’s creditors that says it controls enough bonds to block the Austrian province of Carinthia’s buyback offer did not accept the offer, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

Carinthia’s offer to buy those bonds back for less than their face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12.1 billion) expired at 1600 GMT.

A two-thirds majority is required for the buyback to take effect. The umbrella group, which says it controls bonds with a face value of more than 5 billion euros, had previously said it rejected the offer. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

