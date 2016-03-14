FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Austrian province says ready to negotiate over "bad bank" Heta -ORF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia is prepared to hold talks with creditors should it be confirmed on Monday that they turned down its offer to buy back their bonds of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution, Carinthia’s governor told ORF radio.

“In any case we as a province are prepared to do anything that helps end this situation,” Carinthia’s Governor Peter Kaiser said in an interview with ORF, adding that a solution should be sought outside the courts. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

