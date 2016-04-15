FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heta creditor offer status unclear, Austrian finmin says
April 15, 2016

Heta creditor offer status unclear, Austrian finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 15 (Reuters) - It remains unclear whether creditors of Austria’s Heta Asset Resolution will present bond buyback terms which they would be willing to accept, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said in an interview published on Friday.

Heta is the bad bank set up by the government to wind down collapsed bank Hypo Alpe Adria.

“In any case it must be non-negotiable,” Schelling said in an interview with the Kleine Zeitung newspaper. “That means that with the offer acceptance (by creditors) must be made certain. We will have no bazaar.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
