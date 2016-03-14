FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian province confirms failure of bid to buy back "bad bank" bonds
March 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Austrian province confirms failure of bid to buy back "bad bank" bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia has failed in its bid to avert the threat of insolvency by buying back bonds of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution for less than the face value it guaranteed, a financial body owned by Carinthia said.

The Carinthian Settlement Payment Fund (KAF) did not specify in its statement on Monday what volume of bonds creditors had agreed to sell, saying only that less than the two thirds required for the buyback to take effect had been offered.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday that the offer to buy back bonds with a face value of 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) had failed. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

