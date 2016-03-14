Austrian finance minister says no second offer on Heta

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - There will be no new offer for “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution’s bonds, Austria’s finance minister said on Monday after creditors rejected the province of Carinthia’s buyback offer, but he left open the possibility of a compromise.

Carinthia has said it prepared to hold talks with creditors and Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said that in the unlikely event that it reached a deal with them, the federal government would have to consider its options.

“If Carinthia negotiates with the creditors, which I personally do not assume will be the case ... that is of course legitimate for Carinthia,” he told reporters. “Should a solution emerge, we will have to think about whether we take part or not.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)