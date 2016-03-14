FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian finance minister says no second offer on Heta
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Austrian finance minister says no second offer on Heta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - There will be no new offer for “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution’s bonds, Austria’s finance minister said on Monday after creditors rejected the province of Carinthia’s buyback offer, but he left open the possibility of a compromise.

Carinthia has said it prepared to hold talks with creditors and Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said that in the unlikely event that it reached a deal with them, the federal government would have to consider its options.

“If Carinthia negotiates with the creditors, which I personally do not assume will be the case ... that is of course legitimate for Carinthia,” he told reporters. “Should a solution emerge, we will have to think about whether we take part or not.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.