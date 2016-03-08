Austria fin min says no more sweeteners for Heta creditors

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he would not shorten the maturity of an 18-year special treasury bond offered to creditors of “bad bank” Heta as a sweetener to a discounted bond buyback offer.

“The space I have to maneouvre is extremely limited...(Otherwise) I would immediately trigger a state aid investigation,” Schelling told reporters on Tuesday.

“Now the sweeteners have run out.” (Reporting By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)